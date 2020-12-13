WWE
Shane Helms Discusses Why WWE Scripts Promos For Talent
Shane Helms recently spoke with Back Sports Page where he spoke about why WWE gives scripts to its talents.
“I think it’s very important, but the flip side is that some wrestlers aren’t creative and they think they are, and therein lies your problem. You always hear this conversation about scripted promos, like there’s this, you know, really kind of like thought processes. Great. And the problem if he has it or not… everybody’s not good at doing promos. You guys have been to indie shows and you’ve seen some of these promos, Jesus Christ! That was terrible, you know? And even in WWE and a couple of live events, we will let the people down,” admitted Helms.
“I just go into and cut a little promo and give them that free reign. And it was like, Jesus Christ! I was frightened, so not everybody’s good at it. And you got to experiment with these talents to figure out which ones are good, which ones can you give bullet points and they can go and make it their own and make it better because there are people that can do that, but not everyone can.
“And you know, when those scripts are turned in, when those writers turn in those scripts to Vince McMahon, they can’t have these big gaps of blank pages where a promo is supposed to be. Cause Vince is going to go, ‘What is this?’ He’s going to say, whatever he wants. Vince is going to go, ‘What are you talking about? What is the promo going to be about?’ You know? So, they kind of have to script something. They’ve got to write something on the paper, and then if the talent is good enough, they can make it their own. But generally, if the talent isn’t good enough, or they’re saying something random that doesn’t have anything to do with anything, or it might get the company in trouble [then it’s scripted].”
Helms also spoke about working for AEW at Full Gear where he was involved in the match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara. He reflected on how he’s been involved in a lot of Matt’s cinematic matches over the years.
“Well, I mean, I’ve worked with Matt Hardy. We’ve known each other for a long time, so it was standard fare as far for working with him. We were just glad that we could pull this off carrying this deletion of storyline between three companies,” said Helms. “You know, I was the producer on the first deletion that they did in TNA. And so, then we got to do a little bit of the cinematic stuff in WWE as well. And then, to continue that story in AEW was something we thought would be pretty unique.
“So, it was a lot of fun and a lot of the people in production on the AEW staff, I had known as well. I knew some of them, even from my WCW days. So, I’m one of those people I’ve kind of been around. So even though I show up, I’m not really the new kid, cause everybody kind of knows me anyway.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Mick Foley Reveals Why He Initially Turned Down Undertaker’s Final Farewell Appearance
Mick Foley was part of The Undertaker’s Final Farewell Appearance, however, the Hardcore Legend initially turned down the appearance.
While the WWE Hall Of Famer is well-known for his massive respect for the Deadman, there was clearly one person he cares about more, which is his wife.
The day of WWE Survivor Series was actually her birthday, and because of that Foley originally said no to WWE, as he wanted to spend the day with her. During the latest WWE Day Of series on the WWE Network, Foley revealed that it was actually his wife who demanded that he went to the show due to the impact The Undertaker had on his career.
“Look, today is my wife’s birthday, so when I was originally given the call, I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I have plans.’ My wife enquired as to who was calling. I said WWE. She said, ‘What do they want?’ I said, ‘They’re doing something special for The Undertaker,’ and she said, ‘You’re gonna call them back right now because no-one meant more to your career than he did.’” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions.)
Chris Jericho Discusses The Relationship Between Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson
Chris Jericho recently spoke in depth about Pat Patterson on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, and he spoke about the relationship that he had with Vince McMahon.
Jericho spoke about how often he would use things that Patterson taught him, and how he was one of the only people who could go up and tell Vince McMahon that what was happening wasn’t good.
“I used so many ‘Pat-isms’ that sometimes I think their mine, but he had a great saying. I’m sure you’ve heard it before, when we would talk about Vince [and] how he changes his mind, and Pat would always say, “Sometimes he likes chocolate. Other times, he likes vanilla, but it’s always his ice cream store, so give him what he wants,” and I say that all the time, even when people talk about Tony Khan. Listen, it doesn’t matter what you want. It’s his show. It’s his company and we have to do what the boss wants. And some days, it’s chocolate.”
“Some days it’s vanilla, but Pat could get away with basically telling Vince “this show sucks,” and nobody else could ever say that. And he would sit in booking meetings. Vince goes, “Well, what does everyone think? Do you like this?” Of course all the Yes Men are like, “This is great.” And Pat said, “This is terrible. This is terrible. Where’s the young guys? What are we doing?” And everyone kind of just sitting there like, “Oh my God, he’s chewing out Vince at the front of the booking meeting.” And of course he could do that, but they obviously had a great relationship for many, many, many years.”
Jericho noted that Vince and Pat Patterson are actually very different people, but they were incredibly close despite that.
“It’s just interesting to me that he and Vince were so close because A, he smokes. Vince doesn’t like smokers. He’s French. He’s got a thick accent, which we know Vince doesn’t care for accents either. There was obviously something there more than just how talented Pat was. They obviously got along very well, but on the surface, seems like a very odd couple.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)
Heath Slater Discusses If He’s Open To Another WWE Run
Heath Slater recently appeared on The Ryback Show with his former Nexus member, and he spoke about potentially returning to WWE one day.
Slater claimed that he would potentially return again, but only if the story was right and it suits everyone.
“Man, it’s one of those things. Who knows what the future will tell? It’s one of things where if WWE wants a story from a man that can actually pull it off, yeah, it could be good,” stated Slater. “Then again, there’s history behind it and there’s real life history – friendships inside and outside of the ring.
“It’s one of those things that there’s so much they could do and it could be very good. But then again, it’s one of those, who knows? I don’t know where I’m going to be in two years. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Would I do it? Yeah. Who knows?
“If the time’s right and everything’s adding up, yeah. But then again, if the time’s not right, I might have to miss that boat.”
The two men also spoke about the in-ring shape that Slater is in, where he admitted that being gone from WWE motivated him.
“It 100 percent did. A lot of people are always like, ‘Dude, how? You were there for so long? There were so many people that knew you. They were like a family for you.’ It’s one of those things where you know when some people get released, you never hear from them. Man, I got punched in the mouth, fell on my ass, and said, ‘Oh s–t!’ I got to get up and keep moving,'” said Slater. “Because the funny thing about it is that I got pretty much smacked in my mouth. A reality of, ‘Hey man, you’re 37 and you’re in the WWE. You might as well start getting back in shape and doing something.’
“So, four months before I even got my release, I had that little bit of fire on me. ‘I’m going to start looking better. I’m going to start doing this.’ Then I got released. I was like, ‘Oh no.’ Then again, I can’t stop. I’m not going to stop. I’m going to keep going.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
