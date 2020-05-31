Shane Helms Gives His Thoughts On The Buckle Bomb Being Banned

Earlier this week it was reported that WWE has made the decision to ban the buckle bomb move after there have been several issues with the move lately.

Infamously, Seth Rollins used the move against Sting which led to a major injury during the match and eventually led to Sting’s retirement. Most recently, Kairi Sane suffered a rough bump from the buckle bomb by Nia Jax, which is one of the decisions the move was stopped.

Shane Helms gave his thoughts on the situation, where he stated that it’s never down to the move that people get injured, it is always down to the execution of the move.