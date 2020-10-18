Shane Helms Provides An Update On His WWE Contract

Shane Helms recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he discussed his current contract situation with WWE and what his status is with the company.
While WWE has been bringing back those who were furloughed during the earlier stages of COVID-19, Helms has confirmed that he’s not yet one of those people.
“Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back. To me, it’s the same thing as being released if I go back or whatever, April 15, Tax Day, of course, always sucks but it wasn’t anything that was unexpected for me anyway. Kind of made sense since I was sitting at home doing nothing, but I’ve been podcasting for a long time myself dating all the way back to 2010. I was just having this discussion with a friend of mine. I was live streaming back in 2010.”
Helms also spoke about his interactions with Vince McMahon over his lifetime, both as an in-ring talent an as a producer for the company.
“My interactions are very similar but just what he expects from a producer is different from talent,” Helms noted. “That was a different, unique challenge for me because as a talent, he wants you to go in there, be bold [and]tell him, ‘hey, this sucks and all of that.’ As a producer, not so much. As a producer, he wants the ‘OK, yes sir! I’ll go try and make this s–t happen.’ I’m still that guy that goes, ‘this sucks.’ That might be why my ass is still furloughed too.
“Just throwing that out of there, being honest about everything, but for him, he still is all about the business. He’s still all about going forward, building the brand. During this whole COVID era, he wasn’t going to sit back and just let things happen, look into the future. He’s just a visionary guy. The hardest-working human beings, at least one of the hardest-working. I don’t know how he doesn’t sleep. It’s just amazing.