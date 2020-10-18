Shane Helms Provides An Update On His WWE Contract

Shane Helms recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he discussed his current contract situation with WWE and what his status is with the company.

While WWE has been bringing back those who were furloughed during the earlier stages of COVID-19, Helms has confirmed that he’s not yet one of those people.

“Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back. To me, it’s the same thing as being released if I go back or whatever, April 15, Tax Day, of course, always sucks but it wasn’t anything that was unexpected for me anyway. Kind of made sense since I was sitting at home doing nothing, but I’ve been podcasting for a long time myself dating all the way back to 2010. I was just having this discussion with a friend of mine. I was live streaming back in 2010.”

Helms also spoke about his interactions with Vince McMahon over his lifetime, both as an in-ring talent an as a producer for the company.