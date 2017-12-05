Shane McMahon Announces Match At Clash Of Champions & Big Main Event And Stipulation For Smackdown Live

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

As was seen on WWE Smackdown Live, Shane McMahon announced a big main event for tonight’s show.

After Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn gloated about “outsmarting” Shane, Randy Orton delivered an RKO out of nowhere to Kevin Owens. Shane then came out to announce that Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens would be teaming up at Clash of Champions to go against Randy Orton and a partner of his choosing.

In addition, Shane announced a match for tonight, and we are going to see Sami Zayn face off one-on-one against Randy Orton with Kevin Owens handcuffed to the ring ropes.