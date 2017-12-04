ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon is backstage at WWE Raw tonight. No word on why McMahon is at the show, but if he plans to appear at the Tribute to the Troops tapings tomorrow in San Diego, it’s possible he flew out to California a night early. As noted, WWE will tape the annual special before Smackdown Live tomorrow night.

Read Also: Sami Zayn On Shane Pulling Kevin Owens From Tour, Says Shane Is Turning the Locker Room Against Him

WWE Confirms NXT on USA Network

As noted, WWE Holiday Week will commence next with Monday Night Raw, and WWE has Tweeted the following, confirming programming scheduled for the week:

Tommy Dreamer Praises Matt Hardy

Tommy Dreamer Tweeted the following, praising Matt Hardy and the “broken” and “woken” characters he has created:

NO BS @MATTHARDYBRAND #Deletion is the greatest character created in this generation @WWE ride this to the bank

I should know he tried to #Delete me on a regular basis pic.twitter.com/Njn6LwaiAW — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 5, 2017

WATCH: Matt Hardy Becomes “Woken” on Raw, Sentences WWE Star to “Deletion”