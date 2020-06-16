Shane McMahon Challenges The Undertaker To A Hell In A Cell Rematch

After the latest episode of The Undertaker’s: The Last Ride, Shane McMahon was part of the post mortem show where he laid down a challenge.

The show takes a look back at the episode as soon as it has happened with someone who has worked closely with the Deadman. This week, it was Shane McMahon, who, of course, collided with Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 inside Hell in a Cell.

However, it appears that Shane is ready to step inside the structure one more time as he challenged Undertaker to a rematch.