Shane McMahon Now Runs An Underground Fight Club On WWE TV

No that’s not a misleading title – Shane McMahon really is operating an underground fight club on WWE television, returning for one of the more bizarre episodes of Monday Night Raw in recent memory.

McMahon has been off television since losing a ladder match to Kevin Owens last December. His return was advertised by the company just hours before the start of Raw, but nothing could have prepared us for what was to follow.

When reports began circulating Monday afternoon about a possible “Brawl 4 All” inspired segment on the show, the expectation was that WWE Superstars would be facing each other in some kind of “shoot-style” fights. The actual result was something… a bit different.

Introducing Raw Underground, a new WWE playground for shirtless, angry men huddled around a rope-less ring in the dark, beating the hell out of each other. Shane O’Mac is apparently our host for this fever dream that’s somewhere between Lucha Underground and Def Jam: Fight For NY. If you know, you know.

Fights took place across multiple segments throughout the show, featuring mostly WWE developmental talent. Later in the night, main roster guests including Erik of the Viking Raiders and Dolph Ziggler were showcased in quick wins, looking like legit badasses.

Raw’s final segment ended with something potentially very exciting. Apparently The Hurt Business, WWE’s newly assembled faction run by MVP, has now taken over Raw Underground.

Decked out in some incredible (and likely expensive) suits, MVP informed Shane that his crew would now be overseeing the operations of the underground club. He then joined Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in absolutely destroying everyone around them.