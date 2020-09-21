Shane McMahon Reflects On His WWE WrestleMania 33 Match With AJ Styles

Raw Underground’s Shane McMahon recently spoke with WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he reflected on his WrestleMania match with AJ Styles.

The WrestleMania 33 match was a real surprise hit from the show, with this PPV opening bout really impressing fans, with Shane admitting he is very proud of it.

“Once I came back, I was fortunate enough to be part of multiple WrestleManias because it was a good story both emotionally and physically,” Shane expressed. “I’m very proud of what Taker and I accomplished at Hell in a Cell, very proud of what AJ Styles and I accomplished. I think that surprised a lot of people actually because I’m not really known to wrestle in the normal sense of collar-and-elbow tie-up or whatever. I’m learned, again, from Dr. Tom [Prichard] and also from many other things. Can I do it? Yes, and that was part of the story that we got to showcase.”

Shane McMahon continued to discuss his match with AJ and how they broke things down heading into the bout and the fact they both really enjoyed how things came together.

“I was excited. AJ and I spoke about it and it was a good showcase for AJ as he was ascending, and it was a really good spot,” Shane said. “I was just privileged to be in there with him and do that, but what we were talking about is like, ‘hey, let’s do something that no one’s gonna suspect.’ Back to your point, he’s one of the best in-ring performers. So I said, ‘why don’t we showcase that a little?’ He said, ‘oh, that’s great,’ and then we started doing a couple things thinking about it. “And he’s like, ‘can you do that?’ I was like, ‘yeah, let’s go.’ So that’s part of the story, and if you remember, it was supposed to be outlawed. He’s the one who introduced the toys. The referee went down. It was just like,’ OK.’ So I was really proud to be able to do that and have that match, and AJ’s really proud of that match too, which really means the most to me. “When whoever you’re in there with is appreciative, and you pull it off and you rock it, you get that adulation from the crowd, and you get, more importantly, the respect from the boys. Collectively, I say boys, but the locker room when you come back through. Those are, as you’re well aware as a performer, there’s no bigger drum than that.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)