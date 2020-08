WWE has officially announced that Shane McMahon will be returning on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Shane O’Mac has not been seen on WWE television since losing a ladder match to Kevin Owens on the 20th Anniversary episode of Smackdown last December.

McMahon returned to WWE in 2016 taking on an on-screen management role while occasionally wrestling in high-profile matches, including Hell in a Cell matches against both Owens and The Undertaker.