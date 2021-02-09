WWE
Shane McMahon Returns To Raw, Announces WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Shane McMahon returned at the top of this week’s Monday Night Raw for a “blockbuster” announcement.
Alongside WWE official Adam Pearce, Shane announced that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on February 21. All of McIntyre’s challengers will be former WWE Champions including Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus.
With the assist from @shanemcmahon, @ScrapDaddyAP is putting THESE 6️⃣ Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber for the #WWEChampionship:
⛓ @DMcIntyreWWE
⛓ @RandyOrton
⛓ @JEFFHARDYBRAND
⛓ @AJStylesOrg
⛓ @mikethemiz
⛓ @WWESheamus#WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XbbbNRm51s
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
The last time the WWE Title was defended inside the six-man Chamber was in the main event of the Elimination Chamber 2019 pay-per-view. Daniel Bryan retained against Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, Orton, Styles, and Hardy.
Regarding Shane McMahon, the former General Manager hasn’t been seen on-screen since Raw Underground was scrapped in the fall. It remains to be seen if he’ll have more of an on-air presence as the build to WrestleMania 37 continues.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: DREW MCINTYRE FACES RANDY ORTON!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to compete against his former rival, Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans is set to face-off with Charlotte Flair. Live coverage kicks off at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
February 8, 2021
SHANE MCMAHON RETURNS!
WWE Raw kicks off with Adam Pearce who welcomes back…Shane McMahon! Shane says he is here to make a blockbuster announcement about the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber, as it is confirmed that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Chamber itself.
Shane then asks Adam who the five opponents are, with Pearce confirming they’re all former World Champions
- Randy Orton
- Jeff Hardy
- AJ Styles
- The Miz
- Sheamus
Shane then puts over Adam and the work he has done, saying it was a great idea by him as Pearce looks a little confused. AJ Styles then appears and says Pearce is doing an amazing job, claiming that the odds of Drew losing the title are phenomenal.
Styles tells Pearce he always thought he was a bit of a dumbass, but he says that’s neither here nor there. He then says tonight he’s going to give us a snippet of what will happen at the WWE Elimination Chamber.
Shane is then shown leaving as Drew McIntyre bumps into him and says he would’ve appreciated a little heads up. Drew thought he was going one on one with Sheamus, but Shane says he needed something big, and there’s nothing bigger than him defending the title inside the Chamber, as can prove he is a fighting champion.
JEFF HARDY vs. AJ STYLES w/OMOS
AJ Styles starts out in control, but Jeff Hardy then sends him into the corner and hits several tackles into AJ’s midsection, however, AJ responds with a shoulder tackle in the corner of his own. Jeff hits a back body drop and then smashes AJ’s face into several of the top turnbuckles.
Jeff drops AJ face-first onto the mat once again and then continues his attack in the corner. However, when Hardy leaps over AJ’s head, he appears to tweak his knee, which forces him to the outside. But with Jeff trying to shake of his injury, AJ comes around with a chop block.
Styles then launches Hardy knee-first into the ring post, adding to the damage. Back in the ring, Styles continues to target the knee with some sharp kicks and he then locks in the Calf Crusher, but Hardy is able to make it to the bottom rope.
Hardy manages to dump AJ over the top rope, but this allows Styles to set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. However, as AJ gets ready to bounce off the ropes, Jeff pulls the rope, sending Hardy crashing to the floor as follows up with his classic offense of an atomic drop/dropkick/leg drop move set.
Jeff then connects with a spinning kick and then drops AJ face-first into the canvas, but Styles is able to kick out of the pinfall attempt. Styles once again goes for the leg and he looks for the Styles Clash, but Jeff is able to reverse it and connect with the Twist Of Fate!
Hardy slowly crawls and makes his way to the top turnbuckle, but Styles gets out of dodge when he goes for the Swanton Bomb. AJ then follows up by quickly locking in the Calf Crusher, and this time Hardy has to tap.
Winner: AJ Styles
WWE
Bad Bunny Isn’t The Only Rapper Who Wants To Step Into The WWE Ring
Bow Wow still has it locked down from the east to the west, but with his seventh studio album slated for release later this year, the 33-year-old rapper is looking to be a little less Like Mike and a little more like the Superstars of WWE.
On Monday morning, Bow Wow tweeted that he would be taking a step back from the rap game to focus on his endeavors in television and film. That includes fulfilling what he calls a “lifelong childhood dream” of wrestling for WWE.
You might not think there’s much in the way of a crossover between the worlds of professional wrestling and rap, but it was A$AP Rocky who once famously claimed that “rap is the new wrestling”.
Given that Snoop Dogg is a bonafide member of the WWE Hall of Fame, he might be onto something.
Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny recently performed at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and even flew off the top rope at one point during the show. Rumor has it he’s also currently preparing for an in-ring role at WrestleMania 37.
As for Bow Wow, who 90s kids may forever remember as Lil’ Bow Wow, he also tweeted lucha legend Rey Mysterio about potentially teaming up and going after the tag team championships!
“Before 30” is set for release in summer 2021. It will be Bow Wow’s first studio album since the 2009 release of “New Jack City II”, which I should clarify for wrestling fans is a reference to the early 90s Wesley Snipes vehicle, not the infamous ECW wrestler.
Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021
WWE
WWE Raw Preview (2/8): Drew McIntyre Faces Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair & Lacey Evans Face-Off
Tonight’s WWE Raw will see the build towards WWE Elimination Chamber continue, as Drew McIntyre faces a former rival. Here is what has been confirmed for tonight’s show:
– Drew McIntyre in action
The WWE Champion will be in action on WWE Raw this week as he goes one on one with his former foe, Randy Orton one more time.
– Responding to Sheamus
As well as wrestling, Drew McIntyre is expected to respond to Sheamus as well. Last week the Celtic Warrior Brogue Kicked Drew in the head, ending their friendship and now McIntyre will respond.
– Lacey Evans & Charlotte Flair Face-Off
Recent weeks have seen tension rise between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans and WWE has confirmed that this week, they will face-off to try and sort those. Ric Flair will be appearing, in Lacey’s corner.
