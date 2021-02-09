Shane McMahon returned at the top of this week’s Monday Night Raw for a “blockbuster” announcement.

Alongside WWE official Adam Pearce, Shane announced that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on February 21. All of McIntyre’s challengers will be former WWE Champions including Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus.

The last time the WWE Title was defended inside the six-man Chamber was in the main event of the Elimination Chamber 2019 pay-per-view. Daniel Bryan retained against Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, Orton, Styles, and Hardy.

Regarding Shane McMahon, the former General Manager hasn’t been seen on-screen since Raw Underground was scrapped in the fall. It remains to be seen if he’ll have more of an on-air presence as the build to WrestleMania 37 continues.

