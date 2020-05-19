Shane McMahon Reveals The Undertaker Called Him About A Match Prior To WrestleMania 32

Shane McMahon made his return to WWE prior to WWE WrestleMania 32 in order to have his Hell In A Cell match with The Undertaker. It was a classic match that fans did enjoy and Shane revealed in an ESPN column that it was ‘Taker who actually rang him and asked to have a match.

“The whole reason for the Hell in a Cell match we had at WrestleMania 32 goes back to a couple of major factors. I had a hiatus from the company for a while prior to that. My three boys had never seen me perform live. They’re the main reason I changed my life around, to be more involved in their personal lives. They had asked about me doing it again, and I figured if the right scenario ever came around, I would consider it. One day, I get a call from my friend Mr. Calaway. He says, ‘What do you think?’ And I ask, ‘About what?’ And he says, ‘Me and you.’ My gut was that I didn’t want to say no, which stunned me. So I told him to run it by the boss and see what he thought. Taker called Vince. My dad called me. And the rest is history,” McMahon said.

He then went on to state that they all worked together to create a special attraction match, which is how they came to the decision of a Hell In A Cell.

“The three of us started thinking about this match as a special attraction, and the story was about my comeback after seven years, for control of the company — which was a great little family dynamic, because you never know with the McMahons what’s real and what’s not — and that I’d have to get in there with Vince’s chosen representative, and it’ll be a Hell in a Cell,” Shane said.