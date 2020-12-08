SHAQ Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Shaq is coming to All Elite Wrestling!

It was confirmed this evening that NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal will appear on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, December 9, addressing the promotion in an interview with Tony Schiavone.

On November 11, a newcomer by the name of Jade Cargill interrupted the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on Dynamite, heralding the arrival of her client, later revealed as none other than the monstrous 15-time NBA All Star.

This will not be the big man’s first dive into the wild world of professional wrestling. He appeared multiple times for World Championship Wrestling in the 90s, hosted Monday Night Raw in 2009, and entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

Honestly, if this doesn’t end with Cody doing a surprise run-in during the NBA on TNT halftime show at some point during the upcoming season, what’s even the point?