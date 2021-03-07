Shaq Discusses His AEW Dynamite Appearance & How He Got Motivated

Shaq has spoken about his appearance on AEW Dynamite and why he got motivated to get in good physical condition.

Shaq appeared on Access to discuss why he decided to dress the way he did, opting for sweatpants and a tank top rather than traditional wrestling gear.

“Look, Cody challenged me to a fight, I’m showing up in fight clothes, sweatpants and a tank top. I respect him, I respect his family, I respect all the wrestlers, what they’ve done. I don’t want to come in with a gimmicky costume. This man challenged me to a fight. I’m showing up like it’s going to be a fight. So I’m just going to wear sweatpants and a tank top.”

Shaq looked in great shape when he appeared on Dynamite, and he revealed that it was because of Mario Lopez that he got in such great physical shape.