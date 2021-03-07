AEW
Shaq Discusses His AEW Dynamite Appearance & How He Got Motivated
Shaq has spoken about his appearance on AEW Dynamite and why he got motivated to get in good physical condition.
Shaq appeared on Access to discuss why he decided to dress the way he did, opting for sweatpants and a tank top rather than traditional wrestling gear.
“Look, Cody challenged me to a fight, I’m showing up in fight clothes, sweatpants and a tank top. I respect him, I respect his family, I respect all the wrestlers, what they’ve done. I don’t want to come in with a gimmicky costume. This man challenged me to a fight. I’m showing up like it’s going to be a fight. So I’m just going to wear sweatpants and a tank top.”
Shaq looked in great shape when he appeared on Dynamite, and he revealed that it was because of Mario Lopez that he got in such great physical shape.
“Guess who motivated me? One day I was looking on the internet and I’d seen my good friend Mario Lopez take his shirt off and I got jealous because we used to hang out back in the day. We used to look similar and now you’re killing me, so I wanted to say thank you for motivating me. You look fabulous. I want to say I’m proud of you. But I’ll be ready tonight, March 3rd, I’ll be ready.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
The Young Bucks Admit They Thought Paul Wight Was A Lifetime WWE Guy
The Young Bucks recently spoke about AEW signing Paul Wight, revealing how Tony Khan broke the news to them.
The signing of Wight (fka The Big Show) is something that took the wrestling world by surprise. Wight had been a very loyal WWE Superstar, and even The Young Bucks admitted they were shocked as they told Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports.
“So, Tony, I want to say it was about a month ago, he wanted to tell us something. He gathered us up with Kenny, he’s like, ‘hey, what do you guys think of signing the Big Show?’ We’re like, ‘what?’ Our reaction was like, ‘really, I thought he would be a lifetime WWE guy.’ He said, ‘well, he wants to come and play,’ so we’re like, ‘let’s do it.’ So that was pretty much how it all went.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Wight has signed a long-term deal with the company and he will be working as a commentator for the company for AEW’s new show, AEW Dark: Elevation.
Wight will also be appearing at AEW Revolution tonight where he will be introducing a “Hall Of Fame level” new signing. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks will be defending their Tag Team Championships agasint Chris Jericho and MJF.
AEW Revolution Live Tonight On PPV | Final Match Card, Start Time & How To Watch
AEW Revolution
March 7, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
* * *
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Pre-Show: 7:30 PM ET
How To Watch: B/R Live and PPV
* * *
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD
Big Money Match
Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy
Street Fight
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin & Sting
Kip Sabian & Miro vs. Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy
Casino Tag Team Royale
Bear Country vs. The Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Private Party vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) vs. The Sydal Brothers vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. The Gunn Club vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. SCU vs. The Natural Nightmares vs. Varsity Blonds vs. Jurassic Express
The Buy-In Match
Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Rebel
15 Teams Announced For AEW Revolution Casino Tag Team Royale
The entire All Elite Wrestling tag team division will be on display this Sunday night in a massive Casino Tag Team Royale, just one of the many marquee matches taking place live on pay-per-view at AEW Revolution.
15 teams have been officially announced for the battle royale. This is believed to be the entire field, but there is certainly nothing keeping AEW from pulling out a surprise or two should they choose to add to the already colossal bout.
Teams announced:
- Bear Country (Bronson & Beefcake)
- The Butcher & The Blade
- Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon
- The Dark Order (5 & 10)
- The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)
- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
- Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix)
- The Gunn Club (Austin & Billy Gunn)
- Inner Circle (Ortiz & Santana)
- Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
- Matt & Mike Sydal
- The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall)
- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
- SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)
- Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)
So how does a Casino Tag Team Royale actually work?
Two teams will start the match and each of the remaining teams will enter in 90 second intervals. Competitors are eliminated when they go over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. Both members of a team must be eliminated individually, and the winners will receive a future opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
So essentially, it’s a tag team Royal Rumble.
AEW Revolution takes place this Sunday, March 7 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view.
