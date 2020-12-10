Connect with us

AEW

Shaq Weighs In On Jade Cargill vs. Brandi Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Appearance

Published

5 hours ago

on

Shaquille O’Neal had plenty to say about Jade Cargill and the Rhodes family during his appearance on AEW Dynamite.

While being interviewed by Tony Schiavone, Shaq also sat down with Brandi Rhodes, who was sporting a sling from Jade’s recent attack. While he has lots of love for the Rhodes family, Shaq does want to see Brandi vs. Jade in the ring. He’s excited to see Jade compete, but isn’t necessarily happy with her recent behavior.


The segment turned sour when Shaq suggested that Brandi take notes and watch Jade while she’s out of action. Brandi then tossed water in his face.

Related Topics:

AEW

14-Man Tag Team Match, Serena Deeb In Action & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

Tony Khan has announced another stacked card for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

For the first time ever, all seven members of The Inner Circle will team up to take on Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends in a 14-man tag match.


Three more tag team matches will go down when NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb teams with Big Swole to face Diamante and Ivelisse. Plus, The Acclaimed will face SCU, and Matt Hardy teams with Private Party against Hangman Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds.

Rounding out the announced card is Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico in singles competition.

We’ll have complete Dynamite coverage next week right here at ProWrestling.com.

Continue Reading

AEW

MJF Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring For A Second Time With Help From Inner Circle & Miro

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

MJF

MJF still has a grasp on the Dynamite Diamond ring after beating Orange Cassidy in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

MJF won the ring last year by defeating Hangman Adam Page. MJF and Cassidy then qualified for this year’s bout by being the last two remaining in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale during Winter is Coming.


The ring bearer’s win, however, may not have happened if it weren’t for The Inner Circle and Miro. Post-match, Miro went on a rampage and attacked everyone in his way. Take a look for yourself.

Continue Reading

AEW

Sting Speaks On AEW Dynamite, Says He’ll Be Around For A Long Time

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

As advertised, Sting appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Stinger showed up during an interview segment involving Tony Schiavone and Cody Rhodes. However, Sting’s focus was kept on TNT Champion Darby Allin, who was seated in the rafters of Daily’s Place.


The segment also saw Sting and Schiavone share an embrace, while Cody attempted to turn Sting’s attention to himself. Doug Enriquez detailed the end of the segment in our live coverage:

“Sting says that he is in the jungle and has come full circle, and he is back on TNT. Sting says that he knows that Cody knows everything that is going on here, but the only thing for sure is that he is with AEW. He plans on being here for a long time. He puts his arm around Cody and says….see you around, kid.”

If Sting plans to step back in the ring, it seems either Cody Rhodes or Darby Allin may be one of his first rivals.

Continue Reading

Trending