Shaq Weighs In On Jade Cargill vs. Brandi Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Appearance

Shaquille O’Neal had plenty to say about Jade Cargill and the Rhodes family during his appearance on AEW Dynamite.

While being interviewed by Tony Schiavone, Shaq also sat down with Brandi Rhodes, who was sporting a sling from Jade’s recent attack. While he has lots of love for the Rhodes family, Shaq does want to see Brandi vs. Jade in the ring. He’s excited to see Jade compete, but isn’t necessarily happy with her recent behavior.

The segment turned sour when Shaq suggested that Brandi take notes and watch Jade while she’s out of action. Brandi then tossed water in his face.