Shaquille O’Neal Claims He Would “Love To Fight Cody”

It appears that Shaquille O’Neal has an interest in appearing in AEW in the near future as he teased the idea of potentially wrestling Cody.

Shaquille has recently signed a contract with TNT/Warner Media, keeping him with the company for longer, and during the press release for the news, him appearing in AEW was teased.

Shaq Fu Coming to AEW?

Could Shaq return to the ring, making a cameo at a future All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event on TNT? We shall see….

Shaq has got a past with professional wrestling, having appeared in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 and hilariously kissing Chris Jericho on the head on an episode of WWE Raw.

A match between him and Big Show had often been teased, rumored, and reported, but unfortunately, it never came to fruition. However, his interest in having a wrestling match hasn’t gone, as Shaquille O’Neal spoke about wanting to face Cody in a match during an interview with The Athletic.