Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill To Compete On 3/3 AEW Dynamite

A big mixed tag team match is set to take place on the final AEW Dynamite before Revolution.

It is now confirmed that Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will take on the team of Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill on March 3.

Shaq is going to WRESTLE in March 😳@cagesideseats pic.twitter.com/Os7g7yOmpN — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2021

The match has been building for a few months since Cargill debuted on Dynamite in November. Shaq’s involvement has brought extra attention to All Elite, which will likely help pop a rating on the go-home to Revolution.

Shaq last competed in a wrestling ring in 2016 during the WrestleMania 32 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

