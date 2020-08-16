Shawn Michaels And Rey Mysterio Appearances Confirmed For 8/17 WWE Raw

Two WWE legends have been confirmed for the go-home episode of WWE Raw ahead of next Sunday’s major WWE SummerSlam PPV.

Both Shawn Michaels and Rey Mysterio will be making appearances on the show as the build towards WWE SummerSlam heats up.

Shawn Michaels will be appearing to address Randy Orton and his actions last week following his punt kick to the Nature Boy, Ric Flair. Obviously, Flair and Michaels have a big history together, so it will be interesting to see how he reacts, and if Orton makes HBK his next victim.

Rey Mysterio will be making his first appearance on the show since his eye for an eye match with Seth Rollins, where he will obviously be part of the storyline between Rollins and his son, Dominik.