Shawn Michaels Discusses Developing WWE NXT UK: “I Like That Style”

WWE Hall Of Famer, Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he discussed working with WWE NXT UK to develop the brand.

“I like that style. It’s very different. It’s not something that we get to see on a regular basis in our country,” said Michaels. “You’re talking about starting something new and original here in the UK. Doing it with your buddy, [and]a company that I’ve been involved with since I was 23 years old. Then, of course, the style and this place. You guys have been so faithful and loyal to the WWE for as long as I can remember.

“We don’t do the performing anymore but there is nothing it’s hard to beat seeing, especially these local guys who are now getting to enjoy success on a much bigger level, coming back and seeing that look on their face. It’s just phenomenal. That’s infectious and that’s synonymous about the whole NXT and Performance Center vibe and culture that from the first time I walked in there.”