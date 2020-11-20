Shawn Michaels Discusses His In-Ring Chemistry With The Undertaker

Ahead of The Undertaker’s final farewell at WWE Survivor Series, Shawn Michaels spoke with CBS Sports about the Deadman.

HBK discussed the fact that they always had great chemistry in the ring, despite not actually being that close as friends behind the scenes.

“The perfect one is always going to be 25 to me,” Michaels said. “But the first time in Louisville [In Your House 17 was special] getting in there with a guy you’ve never really been in there with and you recognize the uncanny chemistry you have with someone. “Look, Mark and I were never friends. We weren’t close, and we didn’t ride together. Usually you have that chemistry with guys who you did do that with where you have at least a little more positive working relationship. Mark and I had just fantastic chemistry without ever really even talking to each other, which is pretty different. My two favorite matches I’ll always enjoy will be the Hell in a Cell and fast forward what feels like 100 years later. To me, that’s probably one of the most perfect things I’ve ever seen or done, and I think there are a lot of people who feel the same way.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer also spoke about how he hopes Undertaker can now go on and find peace with being retired, and be content with that decision.