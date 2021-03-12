Shawn Michaels Gives His Thoughts On Leg Slapping

Bayley has had her own talk show in recent months, and she has spoken about the fact she didn’t actually pitch it, but that it has helped.

The ‘Ding Dong, Hello’ show has been a great addition to her character, but when speaking to WWE’s After The Bell, she admitted that when she first joined WWE, she wasn’t able to do promos as she would start shaking, and she thinks the talk show has helped her.

“[Ding Dong, Hello] wasn’t even my idea or something I went to them and said, ‘let me do a talk show.’ I was the complete opposite of anything you see on TV now. I would get in front of Dusty [Rhodes] and [everyone at the PC] and I would freak out and start shaking. All I wanted to do was wrestle and be in the ring. That’s why I wanted to be in WWE. I didn’t care about talking because I didn’t know how to do it and I was crying and shivering with every word. It took me a long time to get comfortable, even as the hugger character. It took me a long time to get comfortable and the fans believing in me. I think about the talk show, that they’ve given me this time. Even my sit down promos after I turned on Sasha. To have that spotlight on me and to have that time, has really helped me in everyday life and how to pick up a conversation. It was something I never thought I would find when I got to WWE. I wanted to be the best wrestler in the world and be the champion and do it all, but I never thought it would take me to different heights. I always wanted to be well-rounded and the one superstar who could do it all. The talk show has helped me in a different light,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)