Shawn Michaels Reflects On Going To Raw After The Montreal Screwjob

Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about having to attend WWE Raw the night after the Montreal Screwjob.

It is a subject the WWE Hall Of Fame has spoken about plenty of times, but he’s not touched on the night after much. HBK admitted that he wasn’t worried about what other people thought, except for one person…The Undertaker.

“Clearly, you’re worried about going. But it’s one of those things where I wonder what it’s going to be like. As far as what everybody thought, I couldn’t care but I asked about one dude. I went in, I said, “Where’s Taker?” They said that he was in with Vince and you have to understand we had been there for the longest time and it’s two very different guys with different personalities. Even then, we knew that there was two sorts of pillars in WWE that everything was sort of built around. That’s the only person where I wanted to know where he’s at with this. If there is somebody you have to sit there and have a chat with, it’s going to be him. For all of this to move forwards, he and I are going to have to find a way and clearly Vince knew the same thing and that’s why he was the first guy he talked to.”

Shawn revealed what the Deadman said to him when he came out of Vince’s office, and then discussed how people often forget it wasn’t a fun moment for him or a spot that he wanted to be in.

To this day, so much has passed and we’ve never discussed it, what got said in there, I remember waiting on him and he came out and just said “We’re cool” and then it was whatever it was they wanted we went full gear. I don’t mean it in a bad way, but it wasn’t fun by any stretch. I think when we finally started putting ourselves in the other persons shoes I think that’s what helped get it all over with. It’s not like I was thrilled to be that dude. It sucked, it wasn’t anything you dreamed of being when you were 12.

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions, and credit Inside The Ropes for the interview.