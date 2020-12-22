Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair & More Names Revealed As Slammy Awards Presenters

The WWE Slammy Awards will be returning this week on WWE’s social platforms, and the company has announced several presenters for the show.

The show will be taking place on Wednesday, December 23 on WWE’s social platforms and will be hosted by R-Truth. However, several legends and celebrities will also be appearing to work as presenters on the show, who will appear virtually.

The following names are set to appear:

* WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

* Rapper Method Man

* WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

* TikTok Star Derek Baker

* “Paul Blart” actress Raini Rodriguez

* “Modern Family” actor Rico Rodriguez

* Actor and TV host Ken Jeong

* “Hot Tub Time Machine” actor Clark Duke

* “Bachelorette” star Demi Burnett

There will also be a pre-show for the WWE Slammy Awards, which will start at 10 a.m. ET, and will be hosted by the crew of WWE’s The Bump show.