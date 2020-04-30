Shawn Spears Reveals He Got Permission To Use The Sharpshooter From Bret Hart

This week Shawn Spears picked up a win against Baron Black during AEW Dynamite, and he did so by bringing out a submission finisher. Despite the fact he traditionally uses his C4 finisher to win, he ended up using the Sharpshooter.

Of course, this move is instantly linked to WWE Hall Of Famer, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, who made the move such a legendary submission finisher. Some fans instantly voiced their opinions about Spears using the move, but he has taken to Twitter to clear up that he did get permission from the Hitman to bust out the Sharpshooter himself.