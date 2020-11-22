Shayna Baszler Discusses What Element Of WWE NXT She Misses

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler recently spoke about what elements of the black and gold brand she misses.

Baszler dominated during her time at Full Sail and during an appearance on Kayla Braxton’s Braxton Beat show, Shayna admitted she misses the gritty energy that WWE NXT has.

“When you watch Monday, Wednesday, Fridays, there’s a certain aura, energy, that each show kind of specifically has on its own. There is this kind of gritty energy that NXT has, you know, and it is something that I miss. But I ruled that division and so it was time to move on. If you want to keep fresh, you gotta do stuff like that, even if it seems like it sucks. It’s like graduating high school. It sucked kind of, but you have to do it.”

Shayna then spoke about how she’s always been a singles competitor, and that is where her experience is, but she’s happy to be a champion right now in WWE, even in the tag team division.

“Yeah, I mean, I started with amateur wrestling when I was six, you know what I mean? I’ve done individual combat sports my whole life. So I definitely think that’s where my experience is, is better known for but I’m making it work. It’s never a complaint. There’s five women champions in the entire WWE across all brands and I’m one of them, you know what I mean? So, it’s never bad to complain about that.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)



Baszler will be part of the women’s Survivor Series match this evening, where she will represent Team Raw.