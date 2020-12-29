Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax & Bobby Lashley Set For 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

On this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, former Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were the first to declare their spot in the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match.

During the broadcast, Baszler defeated Dana Brooke via submission, while Charlotte Flair defeated Jax by disqualification due to Baszler’s interference. Asuka would go on to make the save for her partner, and it seems this tag team feud is far from over going into the new year.

Additionally, United States Champion Bobby Lashley has announced his participation in the men’s Royal Rumble match. With that in mind, the rumors of Lashley vs. Riddle taking place at the pay-per-view seem to be unlikely now.

Lashley joins Daniel Bryan as the only two men so far confirmed for the 30-man bout.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest WWE news leading up to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.