Shayna Baszler Puts “Weak-Minded” Women’s Division On Notice In Raw Return

The “Queen of Spades” has returned to Monday Night Raw.

After a two-month absence from WWE television, Shayna Baszler reemerged this evening on the USA Network to put the entire red brand women’s division on notice.

Baszler is a two-time NXT Women’s division, holding the belt for a record-setting 548 days. After being called up to the main roster earlier this year and winning the Elimination Chamber in a dominant performance, she was unsuccessful in challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

“All these weak-minded women’s champions are running around fooling themselves, under the delusion that they’re in control. That the limbs and the terror left in my wake are nothing but a distant memory. Well, the Queen of Spades is here to shatter that illusion by hitting you with a hard dose of reality. I am that reality.”

The Raw women’s title will be defended this Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, as “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka puts the belt up against “The Boss” Sasha Banks.Could Baszler be next in line?