Shayna Baszler Qualifies For Money In The Bank After Brutalizing Her Opponent

After some initial confusion on Monday Night Raw, we can officially confirm that Shayna Baszler has qualified for the upcoming women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The “Queen of Spades” brutally assaulted Sarah Logan during a one-on-one match on Raw, forcing the referee to stop the bout after Baszler attempted to break her opponent’s arm with an awkward and nasty-looking stomp.

The ringside announcer originally called the decision in favor of Sarah Logan, but commentary quickly pointed out that the result made absolutely no sense. After a brief commercial break, the decision was reversed and it was officially confirmed that Baszler had entered the Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Money in the Bank airs live on Sunday, May 10th from a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.