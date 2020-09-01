Shayna Baszler, Sam Roberts & More Set For This Week’s Episode Of ‘The Bump’

WWE has announced several big guests for this week’s episode of The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her hard-working crew return for their fifth episode in just two weeks, thanks to Sunday morning specials promoting both SummerSlam and Payback.

WWE Superstars confirmed for the show so far are 39-time WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and the brand new Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler.

The ever controversial Sam Roberts also calls in to anger more people on the internet, and producer Adam Pearce drops by to talk about all the segments he’s been appearing in on WWE television lately!

The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and WWE digital platforms.