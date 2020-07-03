Sheamus Admits His Feud With Shorty G Was Disappointing

The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, recently spoke with WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he reflected on his return from injury so far.

Sheamus first returned after a lengthy absence to feud with Shorty G after spending most of 2019 on the sidelines following a serious concussion issue.

He returned to work with Shorty G, eventually having a pre-show match at the WWE Royal Rumble. However, the Celtic Warrior believes that was a rushed storyline to just get him back, in retrospect.

“When I came back initially, I felt like I was brought back for the sake of bringing me back because I had been on the sidelines for so long. I don’t think there was a definite plan when I came back. I did a thing with Shorty G, which was disappointing because Shorty G is an awesome athlete and wrestler. We end up doing the match at the Royal Rumble and there was nobody in the building because of some sort of ticket issue. Here I am, I haven’t wrestled in almost a year, and I’m coming back and it’s supposed to be this big thing, and I come out and there’s no one out there. You know what, it prepared me for this! [Laughs] There’s probably the same amount of people in that arena for my match at the Royal Rumble as there is at the PC for SmackDown,” he said on WWE After The Bell. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Since that feud ended, Sheamus was used sparingly until after WWE WrestleMania 36, when his storyline against the recently returned Jeff Hardy began.