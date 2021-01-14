WWE
Sheamus Discusses Drew McIntyre Facing Goldberg & Wanting To Be Intercontinental Champion
Sheamus has had a very impressive few months lately, and he joined WWE’s The Bump to discuss that and his goals for the year.
The Celtic Warrior has been a huge part of WWE Raw’s product lately, putting on some brilliant, hard-hitting matches and he admitted he’s enjoying what he’s doing at the moment.
“I’m enjoying my wrestling at the moment. I’m enjoying having some good bangers with older talent and newer talent that come up from NXT,” Sheamus mentioned as he began his interview. “I’m just getting in there and slugging it out and seeing what they’re made of. We’re definitely in a transitional phase with all these new Superstars coming up, who are cutting their teeth as well. I’m just having fun, you know?”
Sheamus has been heavily involved in Drew McIntyre’s storyline as of late, with the two men showing their friendship on-screen. McIntyre is set to face Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble, and he spoke about that match, admitting it’s a chance for Drew to cement his legacy.
“I know a lot of people – they read the stuff online, and you read the stuff on Twitter and all that – and it seems like a lot of people are angry about it,” he stated. “I know some who think Bill Goldberg doesn’t deserve an opportunity against Drew. But Goldberg definitely made an impression back in WCW when he first came out. I mean, he brought this new element, you know, destroying people in a short amount of time, and the streak. He’s also a multi-time world champion, and he does keep himself in great shape.
“I don’t think this is going to be a bad match for Drew. I think it’s another opportunity for Drew to cement his legacy by going in against people like Goldberg and ultimately beating them. Maybe, he can go in there and take him out pretty fast. It’ll be interesting to see.”
While Drew is busy as WWE Champion, Sheamus made it clear he only has one title in mind at the moment, and that is currently being held by Bobby Lashley.
“I want to get a major title on my waist again. I want to get the IC title,” he replied right away. “The IC title is still the number one priority for me. That’s all I care about right now.
“I’d also like to keep working with new and current talents. I would like to go back in with John Morrison. We had some great matches and a great feud at the end of 2010. People don’t really know how good he is. He’s just an unbelievable athlete and has gotten better in time. I just want to keep going forward and have more banger matches. I just want to cement my legacy, if you know what I mean?” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Nikki Bella Reveals She’s Interested In Joining WWE’s Creative Team
Former Divas Champion and future WWE Hall Of Famer, Nikki Bella has expressed an interest in joining WWE’s creative team.
During a recent appearance on the Pretty Big Deal podcast, Nikki made it clear she’d be interested in working with WWE’s creative team after being inspired by Daniel Bryan’s recent work with the creative department, which he has been doing lately while wrestling.
“I mean, I would love — there’s times that — because Brie’s husband [Daniel Bryan] is a part of the creative team and works a lot with Vince McMahon on creative stuff and I’ve always thought in the back of my head like, ‘I would really like to do that for the women’ because I’ve lived it as a WWE superstar but also, I’m a fan,” said Nikki.
“So it’s like, I feel like I know what the people want and then I know how to get the best out of each woman because I know them. So, it would be a lot of fun to be on creative.”
When it comes to the current talent in WWE’s women’s division, Nikki took the time to praise Sasha Banks, claiming she has everything you look for in a WWE Superstar.
During the podcast, Nikki also gave major props to Sasha Banks, calling the SmackDown Women’s Champion the perfect WWE Superstar.
“I’ve always called it about Sasha Banks since the day she debuted and even right before she debuted. She’s just, to me, has it all of what you look at as a WWE superstar,” said Nikki. “She’s an incredible wrestler, she’s an entertaining superstar. It’s like the minute she hits that ramp and comes through the curtain it’s like, you’re just locked in on her.” [h/t/ POST Wrestling].
Nikki hasn’t wrestled a match since the WWE Evolution PPV in 2018, where she lost to Ronda Rousey. However, she and Brie Bella have made it clear they plan on having one final run together in the ring, as they want to be Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Steve Austin Claims His WrestleMania 14 Match “Sucked”
WWE Hall Of Famer, Steve Austin recently reflected on his WWE WrestleMania 14 match with Shawn Michaels, admitting it “sucked.”
Austin appeared on the Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker show as he spoke about a number of topics, including his most recent appearance for WWE on WWE Raw to celebrate #316Day. This took place in an empty WWE Performance Center, and Austin admitted he originally didn’t want to do a promo at all.
“It’s a tough time for everything but if you’re into something where you’re performing or used to doing it in front of a crowd, it sucks. I went down there and cut a promo when it first happened and I didn’t even wanna do the promo. I wanted to do an interview with Byron Saxton. But I went and did the promo for Vince [McMahon] and playing into a live crowd and it was bad material to begin with, [it] was not good at all.”
The Texas Rattlesnake also spoke about his match with Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 14 where he admitted he doesn’t think HBK would’ve dropped the title to anyone other than him, as he also confessed the match wasn’t as good as it could’ve been.
“I think if it had been anybody other than me, I don’t know if Shawn [Michaels] would’ve dropped the title and he didn’t appear to want to drop it to me but nonetheless he did and the match was okay. I remember going right up to Vince [McMahon] after the match, before we went to the press conference and, ‘Man that match sucked,’ because it wasn’t what we could’ve delivered. I’ve worked with Shawn all over the United States at house shows and we ripped it up, and he wasn’t in a great place so the match was what it was but it was a means to an end and getting me the championship.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Eddie Kingston Reflects On His WWE Tryout Experience
Eddie Kingston was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions where he reflected on his WWE tryout experience.
Eddie spoke about the opportunity, which he revealed was actually to scout talent for the Mae Young Classic, rather than male wrestlers. Because of that, Kingston opted to just enjoy the opportunity and have fun with his time.
“Jimmy Jacobs hooked me up with it. He was just like, ‘Hey, you want a tryout?’ I was like, ‘Yeah sure. Let’s go.’ To me, that tryout was really more for the Mae Young Classic because it was the biggest class they had for females. So I was like alright, I get it. This is for the females. I’m just gonna go in and have fun, and that’s why I looked at it so — I said a couple things that…
I’ll give you the one [version of the story] I like the most. They had someone filming and Drake Younger [Wuertz] grabbed me out of nowhere and he was like, ‘King, tell ‘em how hard this drill is.’ It was like some dumb drill and I was like, ‘Yeah it was hard. I’ve had people shoot at me, try to stab me with knives and God I hate this drill more than that.’ Put the camera down, everyone’s looking at me like I’m nuts because I said guns and knives, and I remember doing the promo class and I said, ‘Where I come from, they believe in Tupac more than Santa Claus,’ and I saw two writers just have this confused look on their face when I said it and I went, ‘Oh yeah, I’m done. Let me just go have my match and I’ll leave.’” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
