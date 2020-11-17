Sheamus Explains Why He Gave Drew McIntyre Gifts On WWE Raw

Prior to his WWE Championship match on WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre was gifted a sword by Sheamus, and he explained why he did that on Raw Talk.
The Celtic Warrior gave his old friend a chest filled with heritage items that belonged to Drew, which he then wore to the ring in the main event where he regained his WWE Championship. On Raw Talk, Sheamus explained his thought process behind that.
“I gave him those gifts to help him get back to his roots,” said Sheamus. “Sometimes you forget everything you’ve been through to get to where you’re at. That was just me reminding him of who he is, where he comes from, and maybe give him a little inspiration.”
“After Randy got him at Hell in a Cell, maybe Drew had a little doubt in his mind,” stressed Sheamus. “When he opened that chest, and accepted that sword, everything came back to him. Everything he had been through before, it all came rushing back to his head. As his brother, I was proud to do that for him,” added Sheamus. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)