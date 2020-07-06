Sheamus & Jeff Hardy Both Set To Be Featured In WWE Network Shows

According to WWE Network News, both Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will be the focus of two upcoming WWE Network shows later this month.

New episodes of WWE Break It Down and WWE Chronicle will be focusing on the two WWE veterans who are currently involved in a high profile feud against each other.

WWE Break It Down is set to be focused on Sheamus as the Celtic Warrior breaks down the highs and lows of his career so far. Previous episodes have focused on Kevin Owens, Trish Stratus and R-Truth. This is slated to first air on July 10, 2020.

As far as Jeff Hardy is concerned, he is set to be the focal point of the next WWE Chronicle episode. This series has previously looked into the likes of Samoa Joe and Paige. The series takes a look at single nights for wrestlers or short periods of time, with this set to air on Sunday, July 12.