Sheamus & Jeff Hardy Set For A Bar Fight On 7/24 WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will once again be in action as they compete in a Bar Fight to continue their storyline.

The match was officially announced during a commercial break on WWE Raw this week, with the fight set to take place on Friday. Several weeks ago, Miz and Morrison made the suggestion to have a bar fight when Jeff Hardy was on Miz TV and now it is happening.

This is a continuation of their storyline which has been totally revolved around Jeff Hardy’s history with drink and substance problems.