The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where he reflected on his feud with Jeff Hardy.

The two men recently underwent a controversial storyline which saw Jeff and Sheamus play on Hardy’s legitimate history with alcohol and substance abuse issues. But for Sheamus, it was one of his career highlights.

“That was very, very personal, and it’s one of my favorite feuds in my career. For me, the pandemic has really given me a chance to be who I really am. I’ve never been afraid of cutting to the bone and saying things that put people in an uproar. The match with Jeff at the end, the barroom, that brought out this new shady side of Sheamus.”

Sheamus has recently been drafted to WWE Raw which has led to some fans hoping he will feud with his real-life friend, Drew McIntyre. He commented on that potential storyline, stating that he would remind Drew just how hard he can hit people.