Sheamus Reveals He Would Like To Compete At NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com about the upcoming NXT UK Takeover: Dublin show, taking place in Ireland.

Previous NXT UK Takeover events have seen main roster stars head over to the UK to compete in one-off matches. So far Cesaro and Finn Balor have appeared, and Sheamus admits he is open to doing so as well, stating he would like to face Balor at the upcoming Takeover event.

However, outside of Balor, Sheamus also named WALTER and Wolfgang as two people he would enjoy working with from the NXT UK roster.

“I’d love to be involved. I haven’t heard anything,” Sheamus began. ‘WWE hasn’t approached me about it, nobody has asked me about it so I don’t know. I know it’s there, it will be a huge thing. I’d love to go. I’d love a match with Finn, would be great. Walter. Wolfgang. You know what I’m saying? There’s a lot of great talent over there. I’m up for it all but no-one has approached me at all about it.”

Of course, it is worth noting that considering the outbreak of Coronavirus, the chances are high that this show will now be postponed.