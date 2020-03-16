Sheamus Reveals There Is Less Advice Passed Down Nowadays

The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, recently spoke with Cultaholic.com where he revealed that there is less advice passed around nowadays in the WWE locker room.

The Celtic Warrior admitted that he has no problem passing down information to other talents if he sees something that is obvious.

“If I see something, I’ll say something. Sometimes egos are a little bit testy, like when you go and tell somebody something, sometimes it can be taken the wrong way. But if I see something that’s blatantly obvious that I feel strongly about or something that maybe that person doesn’t know about or doing in the ring, I’ll say it.”

However, while Sheamus is passing along advice, he admitted that others aren’t and that there is less advice being given nowadays.