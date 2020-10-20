Sheamus Wants Fans To Remember Him Like John Cena Or The Undertaker

Sheamus spoke with Sports Illustrated where he made it clear that he wants to leave a major legacy behind him when he retires.

The Celtic Warrior has had a brilliant career so far in WWE, holding multiple titles throughout his career as a former WWE Champion, Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank winner, and multi-time Tag Team Champion.

While he’s not ending his career anytime soon, Sheamus discussed how he wants to be remembered in the same levels as John Cena and The Undertaker, which is where his mentality is at.