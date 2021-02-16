Sheamus Wins Raw Gauntlet Match, Will Enter Elimination Chamber Match Last

Sheamus won the six-man gauntlet match in the main event of Raw by defeating Drew McIntyre. As a result, Sheamus will be the last to enter the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match this Sunday.

The gauntlet match saw AJ Styles beat Kofi Kingston (who replaced The Miz), McIntyre beat Styles and Jeff Hardy, and then McIntyre beat Randy Orton by count-out thanks to an Alexa Bliss distraction.

Sheamus was finally able to have his singles match against his former friend in the final round of the gauntlet. After a physical battle, Sheamus went over by pinfall.

Below is the updated Elimination Chamber card.

WWE Elimination Chamber

Sunday, February 21, 2021

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus (last entrant)

SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. SmackDown Elimination Chamber winner

WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee