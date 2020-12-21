Shelton Benjamin Dedicates WWE TLC Victory To Shad Gaspard

AJ Styles has worked with several legends at WrestleMania over the years, and he currently has his eye on facing two more.

Styles has been able to work against top veterans in the company at The Grandest Stage Of Them All in the past, having faced Chris Jericho, Randy Orton and The Undertaker on the show. But when it comes to WrestleMania 37, AJ has two other legends in mind.

The former WWE Champion recently spoke with TalkSPORT about how he would like to face either Edge or Triple H at WrestleMania if he could have his way.

“Well, if it can’t be Drew McIntyre [for the WWE title], give me Edge. If it can’t be Edge, give me Triple H. There’s a number of guys that are willing to step up and it can be any one of those. I’m telling you, I want Edge. I got some payback to get from the Royal Rumble. I got some payback to get from that spear. So it’s time to get some payback!”

When it comes to Triple H, Styles said he’s put him in the same situation he did to The Undertaker, having called him out, hoping that he will respond and be interested in the match.