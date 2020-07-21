Shelton Benjamin Pins R-Truth To Set Major WWE 24/7 Championship Milestone

Shelton Benjamin pinned R-Truth with a surprise roll-up during a backstage segment on Monday Night Raw this evening, becoming the 100th WWE 24/7 Champion.

Titus O’Neil became the first 24/7 Champion in May 2019 simply by being the first person to reach its presenter Mick Foley. Over the course of its short lifespan, the belt has been held by Hall of Famers, former world champions, a Fox Sports analyst and more.

For the record, R-Truth takes up 37 out of those 100 total title reigns, holding the belt for 198 out of the 427 (and counting) days that the championship has existed.