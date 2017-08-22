Shelton Benjamin Returns To SmackDown Live As Chad Gable’s New Partner

Shelton Benjamin was originally supposed to return to WWE following the brand split last year, however, a shoulder injury prevented him from doing so. Now, Benjamin is 100-percent healthy, and he’ll be a part of the SmackDown Live roster.

During tonight’s SmackDown Live, general manager Daniel Bryan told Chad Gable that he didn’t just give Jason Jordan away to Raw, and that he made a deal with Kurt Angle, where Angle would help Bryan sign one of his closest friends, Shelton Benjamin. Bryan then introduced Benjamin as Gable’s new tag team partner.

Here’s the clip of Benjamin’s return: