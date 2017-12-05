ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air with The Shield in the ring, and The Bar and Samoa Joe amongst the crowd, celebrating The Bar’s Raw Tag Title retention in the main event.

After the show went off the air, The Shield grabbed the mic and demanded that The Bar and Joe come back to the ring, and face them in a match.

This lead to the dark match main event of the night, which featured The Shield defeating The Bar and Samoa Joe in a six-man tag team match. As has been happening at recent WWE live events, the bout ended with The Shield Triple Powerbombing Cesaro through a table to end the night. Below is footage from the dark segment. You can read complete results from tonight’s Raw at this link.