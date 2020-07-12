Shingo Takagi Retains NEVER Title In Physical Battle, New Challenger Emerges

The Los Ingobernables de Japon faction was cleared shook on Sunday at NJPW Dominion, in the wake of EVIL turning his back on the group, attacking leader Tetsuya Naito, and joining the Bullet Club just 24 hours prior.

The “Last Dragon” Shingo Takagi got to work a bit of his frustration out in one of the hardest-hitting battles of 2020, taking junior heavyweight star SHO to the absolute limit in a brutal battle for the NEVER Openweight Championship, third from the top of the card.

Both New Japan stars put everything they had into the bout, relying on dozens of stiff lariats, suplexes and strikes throughout the match. SHO certainly proved that he can hang with the toughest in the business, regardless of weight class, and put on an extraordinary performance, but it wasn’t quite good enough to take the belt off Shingo Takagi.

We didn’t have to wait very long to find out who the champion’s next challenger will be. Suzuki-Gun’s junior heavyweight sensation El Desperado blindsided Takagi and attacked him with the title belt after the match, clearly calling “dibs” on the next title match.

New Japan has shows scheduled for 7/20 at Korakuen Hall, 7/25 in Aichi, and a full tour planned in early August that will return to a lot of their usual venues for the first time since the beginning of the year.