Shinsuke Nakamura Brings Back Original WWE Theme On Smackdown

The King of Strong-Style has his old music back!

Shinsuke Nakamura squared off against Jey Uso this week on Friday Night Smackdown, and to the surprise of many, made his way to the ring using his original WWE theme music, “The Rising Sun”.

Nakamura was moments away from winning a six-man gauntlet match one week ago on Smackdown, before being brutally attacked by Uso and the so-called “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

The former world champion stopped using “The Rising Sun” shortly after losing to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. Nakamura turned heel after that match and began using “Shadows of a Setting Sun” to stop fans from singing along with his theme.

This also seems like a good time to share the incredible synth cover of Nakamura’s theme done by my wonderful friend Amie Waters, which you can check out above.