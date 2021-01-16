WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura Brings Back Original WWE Theme On Smackdown
The King of Strong-Style has his old music back!
Shinsuke Nakamura squared off against Jey Uso this week on Friday Night Smackdown, and to the surprise of many, made his way to the ring using his original WWE theme music, “The Rising Sun”.
Nakamura was moments away from winning a six-man gauntlet match one week ago on Smackdown, before being brutally attacked by Uso and the so-called “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.
The former world champion stopped using “The Rising Sun” shortly after losing to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. Nakamura turned heel after that match and began using “Shadows of a Setting Sun” to stop fans from singing along with his theme.
This also seems like a good time to share the incredible synth cover of Nakamura’s theme done by my wonderful friend Amie Waters, which you can check out above.
You wanted @ShinsukeN's old theme back? You got Shinsuke's old theme back!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vx36H2I5Zo
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 16, 2021
WWE
Two More Teams Advance In 2021 NXT Dusty Cup, Updated Bracket
Two more matches in the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament took place this Friday night on WWE 205 Live, bringing us more than halfway through the first round.
Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, who was allowed to compete despite not meeting the 205-pound weight limit, defeated August Grey and Curt Stallion. They will now face the newly debuted MSK (The Rascalz) in the quarterfinals.
Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma also defeated the Bollywood Boyz to advance. Their opponents have yet to be determined, but it will be either Imperium or the Lucha House Party.
The 2021 Dusty Cup continues next Wednesday night on WWE NXT.
WWE
Kevin Owens Brings Paul Heyman To Silence On ‘Talking Smack’ (Video)
Kevin Owens was a guest on this morning’s all new episode of Talking Smack.
As you might expect, things very quickly got uncomfortable between him and Paul Heyman, who for some reason is still hosting the show despite consistently creating a hostile, borderline threatening work environment for co-host Kayla Braxton.
Owens shared a very tense moment with Heyman, bringing the legendary ECW head to a rare silence, while discussing their lengthy history together. Check out the video above.
Just moments before this (the show is taped on Friday nights after Smackdown), KO signed on the dotted line to face the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
WWE
Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool Tests Positive For COVID-19
WWE legend Michelle McCool confirmed on Instagram this weekend that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former women’s champion looks to be quarantined at home, and noted in a hashtag that her husband Mark Calaway, better known as wrestling icon The Undertaker, is currently “holding down the fort”.
“Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ….soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post). What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it! Blessed to have mild symptoms…super blessed I’m the only one in our home who has it…. & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8’ long ‘COVID Communication telephone!’ I’d give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y’all stay safe & healthy!”
View this post on Instagram
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL RESULTS – LIVE NOW: KENNY OMEGA & THE GOOD BROTHERS HEADLINE
Two More Teams Advance In 2021 NXT Dusty Cup, Updated Bracket
Kevin Owens Brings Paul Heyman To Silence On ‘Talking Smack’ (Video)
WATCH: IMPACT Wrestling ‘This Is HARD TO KILL’ Preview Show
Alex Shelley Comments On Missing Tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
-
WWE1 day ago
Chavo Guerrero Reveals Why He Hasn’t Returned To WWE
-
AEW1 day ago
Major Change Made To IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event, Alex Shelley Replaced In Six-Man Tag
-
WWE1 day ago
AJ Styles Reveals How He Created The Styles Clash Finishing Move
-
NWA1 day ago
Nick Aldis Discusses The Upcoming Return Of NWA Powerr
-
WWE1 day ago
Reported Date For 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber PPV
-
WWE2 days ago
New Match & Contract Signing Added To Friday Night Smackdown
-
WWE12 hours ago
Reigns To Defend Universal Title At Royal Rumble … But Not Against Adam Pierce, Major Stipulation Added