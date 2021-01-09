WWE
New WWE Smackdown Match Gives Shinsuke Nakamura Opportunity For Revenge
Shinsuke Nakamura has an opportunity for revenge.
The King of Strong-Style turned a lot of heads on Friday evening, making it to the finals of a six-man gauntlet match to determine the number one contender to the WWE Universal Championship.
Nakamura entered the gauntlet third, quickly and easily defeating Rey Mysterio thanks to a blindside attack from King Corbin, before putting down Corbin himself with the Kinshasa knee strike.
The heavily decorated Superstar then turned his attention to a fresh Daniel Bryan, and while the “YES Movement” leader gave him the fight of the night – no surprise to anyone – it was Nakamura who once again picked up the victory.
With only WWE producer Adam Pierce left in the rotation, Nakamura’s path to the Royal Rumble appeared clear… right up until Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso put the boots to him in a nasty two-on-one beating, dragging Pierce’s knocked out body over him to secure the three-count.
WWE has officially announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will get the chance to issue a little payback next week on Friday Night Smackdown, when he goes one-on-one with Jey Uso in singles action.
WWE India Officially Announces First Ever ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’
As announced today by the official WWE India social media team, the first ever WWE Superstar Spectacle is on its way.
No further details have been revealed by the company at this time, however, it was previously reported that WWE was working on a new project internally described as “NXT India”. There is a television taping date listed on the calendar for January 22, and Superstars took part in a photo shoot back in December for the show/series.
Advertisements throughout India feature the Singh Brothers, Jinder Mahal, former Mae Young Classic competitor Kevita Devi and more, with a broadcast date of Tuesday, January 26 at 8PM local time.
Breaking Now: The first-ever #WWESuperstarSpectacle is coming soon. #StayTuned #India pic.twitter.com/ivYfjmn3Lh
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 9, 2021
Drew McIntyre Match Announced For Monday Night Raw
WWE is going to the well again next week with a very familiar match announced for the January 11 edition of Monday Night Raw. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Randy Orton in a non-title match.
McIntyre defeated Orton to retain the WWE Championship at SummerSlam last year, and again in an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions. Orton then defeated the Scottish juggernaut to win the title inside Hell in a Cell, only to drop the belt back to McIntyre in a No Disqualification, No Count Outs match on the November 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.
This will be the 11th time that the two Superstars will have met in the ring over the last calendar year. Only twice has Orton been on the winning end of that exchange.
Last week on Raw, Goldberg returned to the company and issued a challenge to McIntyre for a WWE Championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He also made numerous remarks about the champion that made absolutely zero sense whatsoever within the realm of McIntyre’s character.
Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/8 SmackDown
Three more names are confirmed for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble matches.
Bianca Belair and Bayley have unfinished business, yet they have both thrown their names in hat to compete in the 30-woman bout. The two had plenty to say to each other during a backstage segment on SmackDown.
What’s going to happen when these two cross paths in the #RoyalRumble? 👀
#SmackDown @BiancaBelairWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/bt5NIUEUnK
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Additionally, former Mr. Money in the Bank Otis has also declared himself for the men’s Royal Rumble. This will mark his first time competing in such a match.
EXCLUSIVE: With #RoyalRumble approaching, @otiswwe gets some extra Alpha Academy training in with @WWEGable. pic.twitter.com/7tDtkaLyIb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 9, 2021
Following this week’s SmackDown, here’s an updated look at the Royal Rumble card:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Bayley confirmed
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
(unofficial)
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce
