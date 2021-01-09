Shinsuke Nakamura has an opportunity for revenge.

The King of Strong-Style turned a lot of heads on Friday evening, making it to the finals of a six-man gauntlet match to determine the number one contender to the WWE Universal Championship.

Nakamura entered the gauntlet third, quickly and easily defeating Rey Mysterio thanks to a blindside attack from King Corbin, before putting down Corbin himself with the Kinshasa knee strike.

The heavily decorated Superstar then turned his attention to a fresh Daniel Bryan, and while the “YES Movement” leader gave him the fight of the night – no surprise to anyone – it was Nakamura who once again picked up the victory.

With only WWE producer Adam Pierce left in the rotation, Nakamura’s path to the Royal Rumble appeared clear… right up until Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso put the boots to him in a nasty two-on-one beating, dragging Pierce’s knocked out body over him to secure the three-count.

WWE has officially announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will get the chance to issue a little payback next week on Friday Night Smackdown, when he goes one-on-one with Jey Uso in singles action.