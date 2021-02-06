WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Be WWE’s First Japanese World Champion: “I Will Find Another Way To Climb The Mountain”
Shinsuke Nakamura may not have won the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match as he originally planned, but the King of Strong-Style is still focussed on becoming WWE’s first ever Japanese world champion.
“This year I didn’t win the Royal Rumble, but all is not lost,” Nakamura said in a video for his Twitter fans on Saturday. “My dream — no, my purpose remains the same. I will be the first ever Japanese WWE world heavyweight champion. Royal Rumble is only one path in my journey. I will find another way to climb the mountain.”
Nakamura recent regained his original WWE theme music, turning babyface for the first time since attacking AJ Styles after their match at WrestleMania 34. He also made waves in a gauntlet match on Friday Night Smackdown, in a spot that was reportedly planned for Cesaro originally.
Since the turn, Nakamura has made it clear that he wants a run as world champion before his time in WWE is done. He even claimed that he would target Universal Champion Roman Reigns if he won the Royal Rumble match.
I will find another way to climb the mountain…#smackdown #wwe pic.twitter.com/sX0YShJmIY
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 6, 2021
WATCH: Full Hulk Hogan Promo That Didn’t Air On Friday Night Smackdown
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made an appearance on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX this week to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of his historic televised rematch with Andre the Giant at WWF The Main Event.
WWE has since released a new video on their YouTube channel, featured above, with Hogan’s entire promo including the parts that did not air during Smackdown.
The rematch from their epic encounter at WrestleMania III took place on Saturday, February 5, 1988 at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. Andre won the match due to the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase paying off referee Dave Hebner’s secret twin brother Earl Hebner in a worked “screwjob”.
The Giant attempted to turn over the WWF World Heavyweight Championship to DiBiase as a part of their plan, but figurehead president Jack Tunney blocked the move and vacated the belt instead. This led to the new champion being decided in a tournament at WrestleMania IV.
During his Smackdown promo, Hogan also talked about having respect for current champions Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, but ultimately threw his support behind former tag team partner Edge regardless of who he chooses to face at the 2021 April classic.
WWE Announces Seth Rollins’ Return To Friday Night Smackdown
WWE officially announced tonight that Seth Rollins will make his return to Friday Night Smackdown next week on the February 12 edition of the FOX broadcast.
Rollins made a surprise return to action this past Sunday night during the annual men’s Royal Rumble match, entering the bout late into the game at #29. He managed to eliminate Daniel Bryan, Riddle and Christian before being thrown over by Rumble winner Edge.
Prior to Sunday’s pay-per-view, Rollins had not been seen since the 2020 Survivor Series match. In story, he offered himself up to Team Raw as a “sacrifice” in the men’s five-on-five Survivor Series match. In reality, he took time off to be with his family as his fiance, Becky Lynch, gave birth to their first child.
WWE Smackdown Results (2/5): Edge Confronts The Tribal Chief, Cesaro vs Bryan, 3-Way IC Title Defense
WWE Smackdown Results
February 5, 2021
— Graphic: “In memory of ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed”
Roman Reigns and his entourage kicked off the show in the ring, rolling footage of what happened to Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Reigns called out Edge and was pissed off that he went to Raw and NXT instead of just coming straight for the real main event at WrestleMania, him. They were informed that Edge had not arrived at the building yet, and Reigns snapped — “WHY WOULD YOU PLAY GAMES WITH ME?!” The Tribal Chief reminded Edge what happened to KO when he played games, and demanded an answer by the end of the night.
— Singles Match: Dominik Mysterio def. King Corbin. This is third time in a row that these two faced off one-on-one. Corbin attacked Rey before the match and threw him off the entrance ramp. Rey came back and hid under the ring, grabbing Corbin’s leg at the end of the match. Big Dom hit a 619 and Frog Splash to win.
— Announcement: Later tonight we’ll hear from Hulk Hogan about the 33rd anniversary of his match with Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III.
— Singles Match: Cesaro def. Daniel Bryan. Tremendous technical match. If you’re keeping track this is the second time in 2021 that Cesaro has beaten Daniel Bryan clean, first by pinfall and now by Sharpshooter.
— Backstage: Bianca Belair said she had a big decision to make about WrestleMania. She’s not quite ready to make it just yet but she’ll be in the ring later tonight.
— Singles Match: Bayley def. Ruby Riott. Billie Kay was on commentary and at ringside once again trying to hand out her resume and help the Riott Squad, who absolutely did NOT want her there. She tried to help break up a submission at the end, but Bayley ended up getting the win anyways.
