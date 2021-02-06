Shinsuke Nakamura may not have won the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match as he originally planned, but the King of Strong-Style is still focussed on becoming WWE’s first ever Japanese world champion.

“This year I didn’t win the Royal Rumble, but all is not lost,” Nakamura said in a video for his Twitter fans on Saturday. “My dream — no, my purpose remains the same. I will be the first ever Japanese WWE world heavyweight champion. Royal Rumble is only one path in my journey. I will find another way to climb the mountain.”

Nakamura recent regained his original WWE theme music, turning babyface for the first time since attacking AJ Styles after their match at WrestleMania 34. He also made waves in a gauntlet match on Friday Night Smackdown, in a spot that was reportedly planned for Cesaro originally.

Since the turn, Nakamura has made it clear that he wants a run as world champion before his time in WWE is done. He even claimed that he would target Universal Champion Roman Reigns if he won the Royal Rumble match.