Shorty G Finally Gets A Home After Going Undrafted On Smackdown

WWE has announced that Shorty G, aka Chad Gable, has been “drafted” to the Smackdown brand, and will remain on Friday nights going forward.

Gable was one of the remaining Superstars not chosen by either brand during night one of the 2020 WWE Draft last week, as well as Mickie James, Elias and two-thirds of the Lucha House Party, who still don’t have a home as of now.