Shorty G Quits WWE After Being Thrashed By Lars Sullivan

WWE Superstar Shorty G gave an impassioned speech on Friday Night Smackdown after suffering a savage, one-sided beating at the hands of “The Freak” Lars Sullivan. It went a little something like this… “I QUIT!”

Later on in a backstage segment, the former Olympic wrestler informed WWE producer Adam Pearce that he refused to be known as “Shorty G” going forward. The newly reborn Chad Gable then ran down his long list of accolades including numerous national and worldwide titles and championships as an amateur wrestler.

The nickname “Shorty G” dates back to the 2019 feud between Gable and King Baron Corbin, that kicked off in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. Corbin had him announced as such at last year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, and WWE decided to run with the gimmick.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfjevBBUqD0