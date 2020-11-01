Shotzi Blackheart Believes Rhea Ripley Will Be Called Up Next

Shotzi Blackheart has heavily praised her fellow WWE NXT Superstar, Rhea Ripley, claiming she will be the next call up to the main roster.
Despite WWE NXT being considered a third brand for WWE, the company still drafts talents from the black and gold brand to WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. When Shotzi Blackheart spoke with Give Me Sport, she believes that the next person who will be called up is Rhea Ripley.
“The main roster is the main goal. That’s why we’re at NXT. So every time someone moves up to the main roster it’s awesome,” Shotzi said. “I think Rhea Ripley [will be called up next]. I don’t know what’s taking so long, honestly! She belongs up there, she’s a superstar. I think very soon she’ll be gone.
“That makes me sad because she’s one of my favorite tag team partners, but she deserves it!”